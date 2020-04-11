individual

Questions About Stimulus Checks?

Many of you have written in to ask questions about stimulus checks. As of yesterday, I think I’ve replied to more than 900 of them… and still sorting through (please be patient).

I’ve also written a bunch of pieces addressing some of the most commonly asked questions. If you have questions, check out some of these articles. You might get your answers faster by reading:

If you still have questions, trying asking me – click here to find out how.

*Please don’t leave your questions in the comments. There may be privacy issues (since comments can be made public) AND if they require approval, it might take me a bit to see them. It’s faster to use the link above!

Thanks for reading!

Last Updated on

Author

Kelly Erb is a tax attorney and tax writer.

Related Posts

Write A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.