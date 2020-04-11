Many of you have written in to ask questions about stimulus checks. As of yesterday, I think I’ve replied to more than 900 of them… and still sorting through (please be patient).
I’ve also written a bunch of pieces addressing some of the most commonly asked questions. If you have questions, check out some of these articles. You might get your answers faster by reading:
- Answers To Your Most Commonly Asked Questions About Those Tax Stimulus Checks
- All You Wanted To Know About Those Tax Stimulus Checks But Were Afraid To Ask
- Looking To Update Your Bank Details Or Get More Info From IRS About Your Stimulus Check?
- IRS (Finally!) Launches Registration Tool For Stimulus Checks
- After Backlash, Treasury Concedes Social Security Recipients Don’t Need To File A Tax Return To Get Stimulus Check
- High Schoolers & College Students May Not Be Eligible For Stimulus Checks
- Beware Of Stimulus Check Scams And Related Hoaxes
If you still have questions, trying asking me – click here to find out how.
*Please don’t leave your questions in the comments. There may be privacy issues (since comments can be made public) AND if they require approval, it might take me a bit to see them. It’s faster to use the link above!
Thanks for reading!
Last Updated on