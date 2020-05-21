Ask The Taxgirl: Too Much Income For A Stimulus Check

Taxpayer asks:

Last year I converted an IRA to ROTH and thus exceeded the income limit – otherwise I would have qualified. Is there a legal way around this?

Taxgirl says:

Not for last year. But remember that the stimulus checks are based on a temporary, refundable tax credit for 2020. If your income will be less this year and you otherwise qualify for the credit, you will be able to claim the additional amount when you file your 2020 tax return.

