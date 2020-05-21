IRS Nationwide Tax Forums To Go Virtual In 2020

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that the 2020 IRS Nationwide Tax Forums will go virtual in 2020. The agency will be hosting a series of live-streamed webinars beginning this July.

“Given restrictions on large gatherings and difficulties with travel, we’ve made the decision to present the IRS Nationwide Tax Forums in a virtual format this year,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “While we’re unable to meet in person, tax professionals will still be able to choose from a wide variety of virtual seminars on tax law. Many will be able to fully satisfy their annual continuing education requirements by registering and attending.”

The IRS Nationwide Tax Forums allow the IRS to reach out to the tax professional community. The 2020 forums were scheduled to take place in six cities around the country this summer. Those in-person events are canceled.

However, the change to a virtual format allows experts from the IRS and its association partners to still educate and update the tax professional community on tax law, cybersecurity, ethics, and other topics. There will be a plenary session with tax law and publications update, as well as multiple sessions on high-interest topics such as qualified business income, exam and enforcement priorities, due diligence, cybersecurity, and more. Presentations are made by both IRS experts and partner associations.

I’m not gonna lie. I’m pretty excited. I mean, I’m not thrilled about the circumstances, but the virtual format offers the chance for folks like me who usually can’t make it to the forums to attend online. My summers are generally packed with summer camps and other kid-related events. Getting away to attend a professional event can be challenging: now, I don’t have to.

The 2020 Nationwide Tax Forums will begin on July 21 and continue through August 20 with live-streamed webinars broadcast on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Registration entitles you to participate in all of the live webinars and earn up to 30 Continuing Education (CE) credits for just one price.

Y este año, se ofrecerán varios seminarios (incluida la sesión plenaria) en español.

Tax professionals who register by June 15 at 5 p.m. ET qualify for an Early Bird rate of $240 per person. The standard rate, starting June 16, will be $289. Registration information, as well as information on transfers and cancelations, is available at www.IRSTaxForum.com.

Members of partner associations listed below qualify for a discount of $10 off the Early Bird rate, but only if they register by June 15. Participating association members should contact their association directly for more information:

• American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Taxation

• American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

• National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

• National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP)

• National Society of Accountants (NSA)

• National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP)

• Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITC)

• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)

More details, including course titles, dates, and times, will be available beginning in early June.

Wondering what registrations will get you? Check out these presentations from past forums:

• IRS PowerPoint Presentations from 2019 Tax Forums

• IRS PowerPoint Presentations from 2018 Tax Forums