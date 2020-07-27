Learning the Burden or Benefit of Online Businesses Paying Taxes

I know many of you have heard the controversy about Wayfair and Amazon paying taxes. Well, this week’s episode with Kelly, really dives into the recent ruling in 2018 that online businesses must pay taxes and the effect on smaller, primarily online businesses. Brad Scott joins Kelly as a guest to give an inside look on how the Kill Quill ruling effects small businesses. Brad is the Director of Finance at Halstead Bead, Inc., a jewelry component wholesaler supplying jewelers across the United States and around the globe. Halstead is a second generation, family-owned, small business employing 25 people. Scott has been with Halstead since 2002. Since May 2019, Scott has led Halstead’s Wayfair legislative advocacy efforts to achieve uniformity, simplification, clarity, and liability limitations for small businesses at both the state and the federal level. Scott graduated from Michigan State University with a BA in Finance.

Small Businesses Complying with the Kill Quill Ruling

As Brad and Kelly discuss truths, facts, and statistics on the tax ruling for online retailers, they also discuss the complexity of complying with them. There are many businesses, taxpayers, and online retailers that may not know if the rules apply to them, or how to go about complying. With the many steps that must be taken to make the shift as a company to properly comply, Brad and Kelly help to educate listeners on the proper steps to take as well as the hopeful outcomes. Along with these helpful tips, Brad and Kelly discuss if this will this ruling stay in effect and how the burden and benefits can vary. The takeaway from this podcast is beneficial by hearing an insiders’ experience and opinions on the matter, while also learning the expectations and what comes next.

Listen to Kelly and Brad Scott talk Tax Rulings, as well as:

Discover About Complying with 2018 Ruling

Which Rules Apply to You?

Necessary Educational Expenses to Comply

Deciding on Where to do Business

The Challenge of Keeping up with Changes

Brad’s Hope to Uniform Taxes

Do Compliances Benefit Anyone, or Burden?

It is not All About the Cost

Finding Allies to Fight for Small Businesses

How COVID-19 Could Change the Ruling

Complexity is Causing Compliance Difficulties

Taking the Next Step, Moving Forward

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Links Mentioned:

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Brad’s Family Business – Halstead Bead

National Federation of Independent Business- NFIB

American Catalog Mailers Association – ACMA

Online Merchants Guild – OMG

Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board, Inc. – SST