We all know that under the Constitution, the government cannot deny anyone life, liberty, or property without due process of law. However, that hasn’t stopped federal and state authorities from seizing property even when a crime has not been committed. Many taxpayers don’t understand the laws and guidelines that apply to civil forfeiture. In this week’s podcast, Kelly and her guest Dan Alban, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, discuss the ins, outs, dos, and don’ts of civil forfeiture.
Hope for Civil Forfeiture Progression and Reform
Sadly, there have been many innocent victims who have experienced and are still experiencing civil forfeiture issues. Dan helps Kelly unfold many grey areas of civil forfeiture, as well as offer tips and resources on how taxpayers and others can forgo their litigations or prevent future incidents. They share real life cases and how civil forfeiture has progressed, as well as the hope for reform in the future.
Listen to Kelly and Dan cover many topics on Civil Forfeiture, such as:
- The history of civil forfeiture
- How civil forfeiture has transitioned
- Structuring and the challenges with structuring
- The expenses and process of civil forfeiture litigation
- Pending cases and resolutions
- The largely unknown air traveling with money rules and laws
- Rules and tips for taxpayers
- IRS seizure laws
- Attorney assistance and legal proceedings
- Violations and due process
- Hopes for progression and reforms
More About Kelly Phillips Erb:
Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day to help you get out and stay out of tax trouble.
Links Mentioned:
Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl
Steve Forbes – What’s Ahead
Structuring and Bank Information – FinCEN
Clyde Hirsch Sowers Respect Act
form for potential clients: https://www.ij.org/report-abuse
Dan Alban – LinkedIn
Institute For Justice – IJ.org (donor info here)
