We all know that under the Constitution, the government cannot deny anyone life, liberty, or property without due process of law. However, that hasn’t stopped federal and state authorities from seizing property even when a crime has not been committed. Many taxpayers don’t understand the laws and guidelines that apply to civil forfeiture. In this week’s podcast, Kelly and her guest Dan Alban, an attorney at the Institute for Justice, discuss the ins, outs, dos, and don’ts of civil forfeiture.

Hope for Civil Forfeiture Progression and Reform

Sadly, there have been many innocent victims who have experienced and are still experiencing civil forfeiture issues. Dan helps Kelly unfold many grey areas of civil forfeiture, as well as offer tips and resources on how taxpayers and others can forgo their litigations or prevent future incidents. They share real life cases and how civil forfeiture has progressed, as well as the hope for reform in the future.

Listen to Kelly and Dan cover many topics on Civil Forfeiture, such as:

The history of civil forfeiture

How civil forfeiture has transitioned

Structuring and the challenges with structuring

The expenses and process of civil forfeiture litigation

Pending cases and resolutions

The largely unknown air traveling with money rules and laws

Rules and tips for taxpayers

IRS seizure laws

Attorney assistance and legal proceedings

Violations and due process

Hopes for progression and reforms

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day to help you get out and stay out of tax trouble.

