Taxgirl Podcast Poll

I’ve been listening to your feedback!

As previously announced, we’re making some changes to the podcast. We are keeping the interview portion front and center. That’s not changing. But, as promised, we’ve removed the intro – for timeliness and podcast length – and will be spinning it off as a separate bit.



Originally, the spinoff was going to be a quick news update, but a few folks suggested instead that I do an “Ask The Taxgirl” segment where I answer reader mail over the air.



So, I’m asking which you prefer. Your responses are appreciated!

Which format would you rather see? Quick, newsy bite Ask The Taxgirl segment Combination of the two