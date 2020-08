Did you know that the government may be able to seize your property – even if you’re not accused of a crime? It’s true. Federal and state statutes allow authorities to take your property through a process called civil forfeiture.

Civil forfeiture has its origins in: Immigration Law Maritime Law Securities Law Tax Law

Civil forfeiture was used in Prohibition to seize cash and property from: Bootleggers Gamblers Prostitutes Temperance Groups

Civil forfeiture reportedly accelerated in the 1980s due to: The Cold War "Black Monday" Stock Market Crash Savings & Loan Scandal The War On Drugs

Since the 1990s, the number of federal statutes permitting government forfeiture has increased to: 10 40 100 400

A 2014 Washington Post analyzed 400 seizures to assess how “highway interdiction” (seizures at traffic stops) affected American drivers. Of the 400 seizures, how many resulted in arrests? None 112 237 400

From 2001 to 2014, deposits to the DOJ and Treasury forfeiture funds grew by: 1% 10% 100% 1,000%

In 2012, the latest year for which the most consistent data were available, which state led the way in terms of dollars in civil forfeiture? Arizona California Florida Texas

In Philadelphia, for property worth less than $200, what percentage of owners fight to retrieve their goods? 3% 34% 67% 100%

How many states’ forfeiture records distinguish between civil and criminal forfeitures? None 2 30 50