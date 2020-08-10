The Influence of the IRS Criminal Investigation for Taxpayers

For many years, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has grown to help serve our community and taxpayers. Today, the Criminal Investigation Agency, also known as CI, have been working hard to better our community by tackling tax fraud and other financial crimes. The hard work and efforts of this agency are sometimes overlooked or unknown. This week, Kelly invites Don Fort, the Chief of Criminal Investigation with the IRS to explore the crucial work and educate listeners on how the CI Agency provides a backbone for us, worldwide.

Learn it All Through the Chief of Criminal Investigation Himself

As Don Fort states, “Most crimes are financially driven.” When you start to break down crime, the majority of the cases are related to financial matters. This supports the fact that the CI team always has their hands full, and never stumble upon a shortage of cases. Don has been with the IRS for 29 years now, holding roughly nine leadership positions. If anyone can explain the ins and outs of the IRS, it’s Don. In this episode, Don and Kelly touch base on the organization itself, the cases they face, and the future that lies ahead.

Listen to Kelly and Don discuss more about the IRS and its organization, such as:

The History on the Intelligence Unit and Criminal Investigation

Don’s Career path with the IRS and what lead him to Chief

Don’s successes and special stories that shaped his Career

The truths about Special Agents and Jurisdictions

All about the Academy itself

IRS initiating Cases versus being sought out for them

The Importance of Notable and Neighborhood Cases

Don’s most memorable and highlighted achievements with the IRS

The intensity and timeline of cases

CI’s Danger behind the scenes

How the Tax Code impacts the CI Agency

How to become a part of the IRS or CI team

Strong staff and worldwide successes with the Agency

What is next for CI and Don, as he meets retirement

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

