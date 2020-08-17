Let’s Talk About Addiction, Mental Illness & Stigma (Yes, Lawyers Have It, Too)

It’s been a long and stressful tax season. Mix long hours together with COVID, and there’s real worry about mental health for tax professionals, as well as taxpayers. More often than not, one of the barriers to seeking help is stigma: it is difficult for any professional to admit that they are suffering. So let’s talk about stigma. This week’s episode focuses on the steps you need to take to confront personal mental struggles in the context of a real success story from a fellow lawyer, Brian Cuban, who has experienced depression and addiction.

Turning Struggles into Success as a Professional

Joining Kelly this week is Brian Cuban, a lawyer who has faced his share of struggles. Brian is a lawyer, the brother of Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks coach), and a famous author. Brian suffered from drug addiction, self-image problems, depression, and childhood trauma. Mental struggles can be a roller coaster for both people struggling, or people watching others struggle. Together, Kelly and Brian share insight on mental struggles.



We have all heard, that admitting is the first step to overcoming a problem. However, the battle does not stop there. Kelly states that “the idea of hopefulness can get lost in dark times.” Let Kelly and Brian shine some light on this matter by providing stories, resources, hope, and most of all, support, to fighting mental health stigmas while continuing the battle as a professional.

Listen to Kelly and Brian Cuban, talk more about overcoming mental struggles such as:

Brian’s History with Addiction as a Lawyer

How Law Firm Culture Triggers Mental Struggles

How Lawyers Obtain Support and Reinforcement on Bad Behavior

Ego and Profession Can Get in the way of Recovery

Finding Your way out of False Functioning Ideas

Identifying a Problem with Consequences and Community

The Hope for Generational Change

How Shifting Culture Changes Triggers

Developing and Adapting is a Must

Coping with the Impact of Corona Virus – Thoughts Are not Facts

Brian’s Steps to Recovery and Continuing his Profession

Responsibility, Reconcile and Resilience

How to Handle Being the Watcher of the Problem Rather than the Problem

Where & How Help can Truly be Found and Achieved

Self-Assessing as a Step with Stigma & What Step is Next

