Trademark & The Cost Of Protecting Your Brand

All professionals will stumble upon the struggle of balancing costs with deductibility. When is the proper time to spend money on your company or product? Will the money spent be beneficial with the return? Branding your company, service, or product is key for obtaining a successful business platform. Sometimes, this process can be costly, but it could potentially cost you more if you choose to ignore it. This week’s podcast offers clarity when it comes to balancing the cost and emotional impact of branding and protecting what you have worked for.

Protecting Brand and Trademarks

This week, Kelly brings Kelley Keller, founder and president of the Keller Law firm. This Law Firm works for and supports domestic and intellectual property issues. They focus on trademarks and copyright matters, as well as licensing on property rights and counsel on these matters. Kelley discusses the current – and public – trademark dispute that Lady Antebellum faces with Lady A. Kelley and Kelly take this ongoing conflict and relate it to any professional that could be planning or wanting to one day trademark their brand.

Discover the importance of having guidance during the trademark process, learn what to expect both financially and emotionally, and the consequences of protecting your brand.

Listen to Kelly and Kelley Keller discuss more about trademarks and cost, such as:

Lady Antebellum to Lady A Trademark Conflict

What Trademarks are Used for

Boundaries on Trademarks Co-existing

Federal Rights and use of Commerce

Steps to Take to Potentially Avoid Trademark Conflict

Analyzing if your Piece is Distinctive and Financially Important

Cost Vs. Return

Creating Associations & Consumer Recognition

Legal Protection Limitations

Marketing Does not Always Mean Ownership

Product VS. Service Analysis

Price and Fear of Protection

Knowing When to Federally Protect your Brand

Understanding Risk and Risk Tolerance

Dealing with the Emotional and Financial Side of Brand Conflict

The Importance of Guidance to Support Branding

Understanding Consequences

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Links Mentioned:

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Kelley Keller – LinkedIn

Keller Law Firm

Lady Antebellum Trademark Case Info