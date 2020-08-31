What Successful People Have Learned About Money

A small business is typically defined as a business with less than 500 employees. In this episode, we start with a grim statistic: only 2/3 of small businesses survive after two years, ½ of small businesses survive after five years, and 1/3 of small businesses survive ten years.



As we all know, running a business has its pros, but it can also very challenging. The challenges are often tied to mental stigma and what we are conditioned to believe about money – even as children. Often, being conditioned to believe a certain way or having expectations about money can lead business owners to carry shame about their current business or financial situations, which can lead to poor business or financial choices. This week’s episode is all about learning to have a relationship with money that allows you to create success.

Solutions for Small Businesses & Taxpayers

Joining Kelly this week is Nicole Lewis-Keeber. Nicole is a business therapist and mindset coach who works with entrepreneurs to help them identify and break stigmas that affect their financial choices. In this episode, Kelly and Nicole focus on the struggles of taxpayers and small businesses, where people often go wrong, and how to address those problems. Nicole differentiates between business success and self-success, teaching listeners just how much self-awareness can impact their bottom line.

Listen to Kelly and Nicole discuss Small Business and Monetary Situations such as:

Normalizing Uncomfortable Business Situations Socially

What it “Means” to Have Money

How Wealth Impacts Business Choices

Learning to Have a Healthy Relationship with Money

Controlling the Narrative and Taking the Steps Towards Change

How we Allow Taxes/IRS Take Control

How we Cut Off Money Flow by Hiding from Our Shame

Steps to Take to Fix a Rough Financial Situation

Impact of Referrals and Working Relationships

Properly Articulating Needs

Understanding Excuses Verses Explanations

Clearing the Conflict on Money for Future Generations

Business Success Does Not Always Define Self Success

PPP Loan Shaming

How Expectations Lead Us to Feelings of Failure

The Truth About Value and Self-Compassion

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Links Mentioned:

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Nicole Lewis-Keeber – Website

Nicole Lewis-Keeber – Medium Mentor Site