The Original Survivor’s Big Win And What Happened When He Was Charged With Tax Evasion

In the 1990s and early 2000s, reality television as we know it today was still relatively new. And leading the pack was a CBS series called Survivor.

The first season, Survivor: Borneo, was initially broadcast on May 31, 2000. The show dropped a group of strangers on an island where they had to find or create food, fire, and shelter and work together in teams. Along the way, they competed in challenges and were voted out by their fellow contestants, until only one remained and won the $1 million prize.

The first ever winner of Survivor was Richard Hatch. But after his win, Richard was soon charged with tax evasion on that $1 million prize. This week Kelly and Richard discuss his experiences before, during and after the tax evasion conviction.

Richard Surviving After Contesting on Survivor

Little did Richard know; he would still be fighting for his survival once departing the show. Richard anticipated coming home a hero, instead he was watched closely by the IRS and soon convicted of tax crimes. Rich and Kelly – and some facts that some folks may not know. Years later, with his time served and completion of sentencing, he talks about the hardships and lessons learned. Here’s his story.

Listen to Kelly and Richard Hatch discuss:

Summary of Survivor TV and IRS Tax Evasion Case

Richard’s Expectations Following his Time on the Show Survivor

The Public’s Perception on Survivor Contestants and Gaming Rules

The Timeline of Hatch’s Case and Arrest

The Conviction Process

The Tough Facts of Amending Returns Under Audit and Complying During Criminal Cases

The Show’s Tax Responsibility

Post Prosecution Hardships

Richard Arrested for NBC Media Interview

How Power and Influence Impacts Case Outcomes

Contract Changes Post Richard’s Experience

Survivor Compensation Terms

How this Has Shifted Richard’s Opinions, Mindset and Life

How Richard Copes with Judgement and Regret

Repercussions of Perception & The Reality of Recognition

The Powerful and Positive Side

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

