Being a Minority in the Tax Industry

Kelly shares her research on the minorities in the tax industry. While she found that women only make up one third of the CPA population, the numbers for people of color came out to be even more scarce. Kelly found that the tax firm industry is made up of 80% white people, less than 8% black people, 6% Latino and 6% Asian American. Those numbers aren’t encouraging. Kelly invites Eric Pierre, an African American who has more than successfully beat the odds, to talk about how the numbers show that there is still work to be done.

How Eric Obtained Vast Success While Being a Minority and Facing Obstacles

Statistically, Eric Pierre is an anomaly: he’s an African American CPA and a firm owner. Eric joins Kelly this week to share his success story. Together, the two discuss what it means to be a minority in the tax profession, steps to take to beat statistical odds and the importance on impacting society while doing so.

Listen to Kelly and Eric Discuss Being a Minority in the tax and accounting profession, such as:

Eric’s Venture from Basketball to CPA

How the Glass Ceiling Led Eric to Firm Ownership

Does Being a Minority Reflect on Work Ethic or Recognition?

Being Seen and Not Heard

Eric’s Outlook on Loving and Forgiving Neighbors

Why Diversity and Trust Make a Difference

The Reasons for the Number Drops in Law Professionals

Individually Focusing Leads to Success

How to Disrupt the Industry for Visibility

Be a Leader & Make a Legacy that Gives Inspiration…Make a Change

How to be a Role Model

Understanding Business Cycles

Various Tax Platforms and Professions

Turning Resentment into Challenges

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Links Mentioned:

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Eric Pierre – LinkedIn

Eric Pierre – YouTube Channel

Eric Pierre – Instagram

Pierre Accounting – Facebook

Eric Pierre – Twitter

NABA

Pierre Accounting

ABA

AICPA