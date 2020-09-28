Preparing & Managing For A Sandwich Generation Household

Kelly acknowledges the statistics of life expectancy rapidly increasing, which seemingly results in more sandwich generation households. Sandwich generations are when a parent generation with children, also find themselves caring for elderly. Ultimately, these situations can lead to many challenges, including financial and emotional concerns, and everything else that comes with juggling two generations. This week’s podcast is incredibly beneficial in providing guidance, tips, and advice to help navigate the journey of living in sandwich generations.

Learn Everything You Need to Know from the Elder Law Expert

Kelly invites Victor Medina to the show this week. Victor is an expert with elder law matters. He is a nationally recognized estate planning elder law attorney, focusing on estate planning, asset protection, retirement distributions and proactive planning. Victor is the founder of Medina Law group, a family solution-based law firm. Victor offers services to help families properly plan and guide their way through taking care of multiple generations at once. Tune in to hear all the important and often overlooked matters and advice that Kelly and Victor cover this week.

Listen to Kelly and Victor discuss Planning and Managing taking care of two generations, and more such as:

Balancing Finances in Sandwich Generations

Advice for Anticipated Long-term Care Facilities

The Importance of Proper Planning and Help

How Flexibility and Choice Leads to Beneficial Outcomes

Truths on Home Health Care Fears

Suitably Navigating Your Options

Handling Premature Promises

The Danger from Joining Generations

Sacrificing for Spouses During Last Moments

How to Elongate and Make the Most of This Journey

Coping with the Burdens

Think Broadly when Choosing Geography and Counseling

Guidance on Comingling and Keeping Matters Squared Away Separately

Defending and Documenting is Key

How to Work Outside of Paperwork

How to Selflessly Instruct Timely Affairs

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

