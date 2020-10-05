The Yeast Of Your Worries: What’s Your Favorite Sandwich?

Last week, I did a lot of writing about sandwiches.

Yep, that’s right, sandwiches.

First off, estate planning lawyer Victor Medina kicked off the week with a podcast episode about the sandwich generation. That’s the term that we use for parents who are simultaneously tasked with taking care – in some way – of their own parents. Those folks who often feel squished in the middle? They’re the sandwich generation. I had a great time talking with Victor about related challenges, including how to have those awkward conversations about money and long-term care. You can have a listen here.

Midway through the week, I covered a story where the Irish Supreme Court ruled that the bread used to make Subway sandwiches cannot be defined as bread. Yes, really. The ruling was the result of a tax case focusing on a value-added tax (VAT) exemption. The court ruled that the bread had too much sugar to be considered a true bread or staple food. You can read that story here.

All of those stories led to some fun conversations on social media about bread (you may know that I like to bake in my spare time, such as it is) and sandwiches. So, I thought it would be fun to start out this week with a question that really gets to the heart of the matter. Chime in!