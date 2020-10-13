IRS Offers More Than A Dozen New Seminars For Continuing Education Credit

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that more than a dozen new seminars from the 2020 Nationwide Tax Forums are now available on IRS Nationwide Tax Forums Online.

The self-study seminars provide use interactive videos, PowerPoint slides and audio transcripts. Here’s the list of the new courses:

Advocating for Immigrant Taxpayers Advocating for Taxpayers with Collection Information Statements Be Tax Ready – Understanding Eligibility Rules for EITC, AOTC, CTC and Head of Household Filing Status Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015’s Centralized Partnership Audit Regime (The) Charities & Tax-Exempt Organizations Update Créditos Reembolsables (In Spanish) Diligence in Practice before the IRS: Record-Keeping Federal Ethics for the Tax Professionals: Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) and Circular 230 Impact of Non-filing and Non-payment IRS Key Enforcement Issues Keys to Mastering Due Diligence Requirements and Audits Keynote Address Preparation of Form 1040-NR, U.S. Nonresident Alien Income Tax Return Retirement Plan Distributions, Loans and More Tax Changes from a Forms Perspective Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Update: Opportunity Zones Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Update: Qualified Business Income Deduction Update from the IRS Independent Office of Appeals

The IRS Nationwide Tax Forums Online is registered with the IRS Return Preparer Office and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy as a qualified sponsor of continuing education (CE).

Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Enrolled Agents (EAs) and Annual Filing Season Program (AFSP) participants can earn CE credits by taking the classes. To earn credit, users must create an account, answer review questions throughout the seminar and pass short tests at the end of the seminars. The fee is $29 per class.

You can also audit the courses for free. That means you can watch them, but you will not have access to the review questions or final examination, or receive credit for the seminars.