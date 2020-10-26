Understanding Shifting Sales Tax Laws

Since the pandemic, there has been a lot of uncertainty about the economy, especially for taxpayers and business owners. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of business closures, concerns about tax compliance, increase of prices. However, the pandemic has also granted states an opportunity to recover lost tax dollars. As a result, there has been and probably will continue to be a shift in the economy and tax enforcement.

Tax Laws for Taxpayers

How will taxpayers and business owners keep up or stay informed with the evolving shifts? Kelly invites Scott Peterson, the Vice President of Avalara, with over 30 years’ experience with tax policy and legislation. He is the former CEO of an organization devoted to making taxes simpler. Scott spent 10 years as director of South Dakota sales tax division, as well as 12 years of writing about taxes for state legislature. Who better to turn to, to better understand the tax laws and expectations? Tune in and let Scott and Kelly guide you to current and upcoming tax and economy shifts.

Listen to Kelly and Scott Discuss Tax Expectations and more such as:

How the shifts from pandemic impacts state budgeting and enforcement

Pandemic accelerating existing issues

How Wayfair impacted smaller businesses online and awareness impact

Threshold confusion

Sales Tax Burden vs small to large businesses

Marketplace Facilitator Law

Distant equity between states and legal challenges

Budget disasters and threshold Risks

Extracted Taxes

What increased enforcement will look like

Proving Sales

Keeping track of sales and thresholds

Imposing numbers on taxpayers

How businesses can protect themselves

Established processes create ease

How one can move towards compliance

Understanding what is taxable

Exemptions and taxable restrictions

Predicting the next year’s tax changes

