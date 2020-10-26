Understanding Shifting Sales Tax Laws

Since the pandemic, there has been a lot of uncertainty about the economy, especially for taxpayers and business owners. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of business closures, concerns about tax compliance, increase of prices. However, the pandemic has also granted states an opportunity to recover lost tax dollars. As a result, there has been and probably will continue to be a shift in the economy and tax enforcement.
Tax Laws for Taxpayers
How will taxpayers and business owners keep up or stay informed with the evolving shifts? Kelly invites Scott Peterson, the Vice President of Avalara, with over 30 years’ experience with tax policy and legislation. He is the former CEO of an organization devoted to making taxes simpler. Scott spent 10 years as director of South Dakota sales tax division, as well as 12 years of writing about taxes for state legislature. Who better to turn to, to better understand the tax laws and expectations? Tune in and let Scott and Kelly guide you to current and upcoming tax and economy shifts.
Listen to Kelly and Scott Discuss Tax Expectations and more such as:
- How the shifts from pandemic impacts state budgeting and enforcement
- Pandemic accelerating existing issues
- How Wayfair impacted smaller businesses online and awareness impact
- Threshold confusion
- Sales Tax Burden vs small to large businesses
- Marketplace Facilitator Law
- Distant equity between states and legal challenges
- Budget disasters and threshold Risks
- Extracted Taxes
- What increased enforcement will look like
- Proving Sales
- Keeping track of sales and thresholds
- Imposing numbers on taxpayers
- How businesses can protect themselves
- Established processes create ease
- How one can move towards compliance
- Understanding what is taxable
- Exemptions and taxable restrictions
- Predicting the next year’s tax changes
More About Kelly Phillips Erb:
Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.
Links Mentioned:
Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl
Scott’s – LinkedIn
Avalara – twitter
Avalara – Facebook