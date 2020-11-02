The Basics of Bankruptcy

What is bankruptcy exactly? Kelly helps to break down and define bankruptcy by, a legal process for obtaining debt relief for those unable to repay obligations. A lot of bankruptcy problems relate to corporations, but most cases are actually by individuals. Majority of bankruptcy cases are related to medical injuries or expenses. Other reasons for bankruptcy might be losing your job, going through a divorce, or simply taking on too much debt. Of course, especially currently with this pandemic, corporations and small businesses also struggle. When hearing the word bankruptcy, most jump to assume this is the end, or it is a negative road to take. However, there is so much more about bankruptcy then many of us know. Tune in to find out more about bankruptcy, as well as when it is time to reach out and if it will benefit or damage you and your financial standings.

Bankruptcy in Place to Restructure and Offer Help

Kelly invites Salene Kraemer to help provide knowledge about bankruptcy and how to go about handling it properly. Salene is a business lawyer and consultant. She helps businesses and individuals navigate their way through bankruptcy and other financial hindrances. Salene helps to inform listeners of when and how to act. She also informs the opportunities and other avenues to take when it boils down to filing for bankruptcy. Any individuals or business owners who would like to know the details and specifics on bankruptcy, will find their answers in this podcast!

Listen to Kelly and Salene talk Bankruptcy and all factors involved, such as:

Explanation of Bankruptcy and enabling to help

Restructuring of Debt

Analysis of Bankruptcy and Questions asked before filing

How to restructure, modify and lean stripping

Ideal candidates for Bankruptcy

Non-bankruptcy options

Consensual prepackage Bankruptcy plans

Tax issues and rules

All about Trustees

Business survival Vs. failure

How to reorganize and reoperate

Business restrictions post-Bankruptcy

Are there repeat bankruptcy clients?

When to file

Claims objection process

What point proves it’s time to file

Retirement assets

Income means test and variables

Do not fear asking for help

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Salene Kraemer- LinkedIn

Salene’s Phone number- 4124270705

Email Salene- skraemer@bernsteinlaw.com