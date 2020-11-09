What’s Next For Recipients Of The Paycheck Protection Program

To keep the economy afloat, Congress introduced the Paycheck Protection Program, also known as PPP. The Paycheck Protection Program consists of potentially forgivable loans to keep employees on payroll. The long-term purpose is to help the overall economy.
Several issues and questions about PPP are still up in the air for both taxpayers and business owners. What is next for businesses who accepted money from the Paycheck Protection Program? With the many layers of the Paycheck Protection Program and the ever-changing rules, the frustration business owners and taxpayers have continued to rise. This episode’s purpose is to give listeners guidance and clarity on these concerns.
Understanding and Handling PPP Forgiveness
Tony Nitti, Partner for Rubin Brown tax service group, writer for Forbes tax content, and frequent public speaker joins Kelly this week in answering questions business owners and taxpayers have about PPP. Tony has twenty years of accounting and tax experience, focused on Corporate and Partnership taxes and restructuring. Tune in this week to hear Kelly and Tony chat about and unveil the unknowns and concerns regarding what is next for PPP applicants.
Listen to Kelly and Tony talk such as:
- The Evolution and Confusion Behind PPP
- The Next Steps
- Computing Forgivable Amounts
- Pressures Businesses Felt Aliquoting Loan Money
- The Four Categories of Expenses and SBA Rules
- Concerns When Applying for Forgiveness
- Economic Uncertainties and Trickle Effects
- Do Not Rush Application Process
- The Unknown of Deductibility’s
- Lender’s Positions and Issues of Early Applications
- Audit Triggers and Buckets of Income
- Plan for Now or Plan for Changes?
- Hope and Chatter for PPP Penalty Relief
- Small Borrowers Forgiveness VS. Larger Borrowers
- Record Keeping Importance and Impact
- The Silver Lining
More About Kelly Phillips Erb:
Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.
