What’s Next For Recipients Of The Paycheck Protection Program



To keep the economy afloat, Congress introduced the Paycheck Protection Program, also known as PPP. The Paycheck Protection Program consists of potentially forgivable loans to keep employees on payroll. The long-term purpose is to help the overall economy.



Several issues and questions about PPP are still up in the air for both taxpayers and business owners. What is next for businesses who accepted money from the Paycheck Protection Program? With the many layers of the Paycheck Protection Program and the ever-changing rules, the frustration business owners and taxpayers have continued to rise. This episode’s purpose is to give listeners guidance and clarity on these concerns.

Understanding and Handling PPP Forgiveness

Tony Nitti, Partner for Rubin Brown tax service group, writer for Forbes tax content, and frequent public speaker joins Kelly this week in answering questions business owners and taxpayers have about PPP. Tony has twenty years of accounting and tax experience, focused on Corporate and Partnership taxes and restructuring. Tune in this week to hear Kelly and Tony chat about and unveil the unknowns and concerns regarding what is next for PPP applicants.

More About Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

