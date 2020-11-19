2020 Stimulus Check Deadline Coming Soon

Chances are, you’ve already received your stimulus check this year. But if you haven’t, and you qualify for one, you need to act fast if you want to receive it in 2020: the deadline is 3 p.m. EST this Saturday, November 21, 2020, to register.

If you are a non-filer and you have not received your payment, you must register with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by using the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tool on IRS.gov before the deadline.

This does not apply to taxpayers who normally file a tax return, or taxpayers who need to file a tax return for 2019. It applies to those who don’t typically file a tax return, or those who do not typically need to file a tax return, and have not yet registered using the non-filer tool.

The deadline also applies to certain benefit recipients who got a stimulus check for themselves but need to provide information about a non-beneficiary spouse or qualifying child. That includes those who receive benefits through the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

If you register by the deadline, you should receive payment during the final weeks of 2020.

If you did not receive your payment in 2020 and you were entitled to receive a check, you may be eligible to claim your payment when you file your 2020 tax return in 2021. You’ll do that directly on your tax return.

You can check the status of your payment by using the Get My Payment application, available on IRS.gov. The Get My Payment application will show “Payment Status Not Available” until the payment is scheduled to be issued.

And remember: Stimulus checks are not taxable for federal income tax purposes.