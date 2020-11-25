The difference between being organized or not can be thousands of dollars when it comes to your taxes and finances. This week on the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly talks to Karen R. Caccavo about organizing tips for your tax information and financials throughout the year so they’re ready to go when you actually need them.

Whether you do your taxes online, go to a certified tax professional, or even have your own accountant, being organized is an important step to keeping your finances in proper order. Karen has a wealth of organizing tips to help you de-clutter your life, office, and business so you’re better prepared.

Organizing tips for your business and life

Karen R. Caccavo joins Kelly on the Taxgirl podcast to talk about getting organized. Karen is a daily money manager and organization expert that has helped people get their business lives under control as well as assisting in managing personal finances. She has a

Listen to Kelly and Karen talk about organizing tips:

Getting motivated to get organized

Do you really need to keep all of your receipts?

How to be more organized when your job is in your car

Keeping your personal life separate from your business life

How to start getting organized

How professional organizers work

Finding a professional organizer?

Learning to let go of things

Cleaning up and organizing the clutter

Knowing your crutches and issues so you can avoid those pitfalls

Using a power of attorney to get things done with elderly clients

Utilizing informed delivery with incoming mail

Organizing while at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Managing expectations about how organized you can actually be

Knowing when you need outside help getting organized

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

American Association of Daily Money Managers (AADMM)

National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals (NAPO)

Karen R. Caccavo’s website – Personal Money Manager