The difference between being organized or not can be thousands of dollars when it comes to your taxes and finances. This week on the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly talks to Karen R. Caccavo about organizing tips for your tax information and financials throughout the year so they’re ready to go when you actually need them.
Whether you do your taxes online, go to a certified tax professional, or even have your own accountant, being organized is an important step to keeping your finances in proper order. Karen has a wealth of organizing tips to help you de-clutter your life, office, and business so you’re better prepared.
Organizing tips for your business and life
Karen R. Caccavo joins Kelly on the Taxgirl podcast to talk about getting organized. Karen is a daily money manager and organization expert that has helped people get their business lives under control as well as assisting in managing personal finances. She has a
Listen to Kelly and Karen talk about organizing tips:
- Getting motivated to get organized
- Do you really need to keep all of your receipts?
- How to be more organized when your job is in your car
- Keeping your personal life separate from your business life
- How to start getting organized
- How professional organizers work
- Finding a professional organizer?
- Learning to let go of things
- Cleaning up and organizing the clutter
- Knowing your crutches and issues so you can avoid those pitfalls
- Using a power of attorney to get things done with elderly clients
- Utilizing informed delivery with incoming mail
- Organizing while at home during the coronavirus pandemic
- Managing expectations about how organized you can actually be
- Knowing when you need outside help getting organized
