Student loan debt is simply a part of college life now. With college tuition skyrocketing as wages stagnate, more and more people are turning to student loans to get an education. But that doesn’t stop the bill eventually coming due, which is burying people under student loan debt for decades. Many people simply don’t understand how student loan repayment really works and what their options are when things go wrong.

Student loan repayment and debt

Joining Kelly this week is Jay Fleischman, a lawyer who has been helping people with debt problems, especially student loan repayment. Jay created the Student Loan Law Workshop, a place where attorneys can learn how to help clients with their student loan debt. Kelly and Jay talk about the impact of student loan debt, when you should seek help from a lawyer or tax professional, and what options you might have when you can’t pay your student loans.

Listen to Kelly and Jay talk about student loan repayment:

The percentage of people who take out student loans and their average debt

The total United States student loan debt

The difference between private student loan debt and federal student loans

The rising average college tuition costs

The common myths about college tuition and student loan debt

Some of the ways student loans can be confusing to understand

How COVID-19 impacted student loan repayment

What to do when you can’t pay your student loan debt

Student loan forbearance

Consequences of student loan default including wage garnishment

Student loan forgiveness and cancellation options

Defense to student loan repayment as a law

Statute of limitations on student loan debt

When should you ask for help

Student loan refinance and repayment scams

What parents should know about college tuition and student loan repayment

How to lower your student loan debt from the very start

Scholarships and tax credits to help lower student loan debt

How student loans impact your taxes

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

