12 Days Of Charitable Giving 2020: One Simple Wish

It’s the fifth day of my 12 Days of Charitable Giving for 2020. Readers have suggested deserving charities over the past few weeks, and I’ll be posting the results here. Today’s charity is One Simple Wish.

One Simple Wish believes that every child deserves love, hope and joy.

Every year nearly 500,000 children are impacted by abuse, neglect, and trauma and spend time in our nation’s foster care system. It can be lonely, confusing, and a bit scary. Through One Simple Wish’s innovative wish-granting platform, you can send some love to a child who needs it.

One Simple Wish is an online platform that brings national awareness to the foster care system and empowers YOU to brighten the lives of thousands of children by granting their unique wishes. One Simple Wish works with over 700 social service agencies throughout the United States to collect wishes from kids in foster care, those that are aging out, and other young people in under-served communities that are involved in the child welfare system. One Simple Wish posts those wishes on their website for you to grant.

Our nominator says, “One Simple Wish deserves mention because the organization shows the world how to brighten lives and spread joy to kids in foster care one simple wish at a time. The charity has touched the lives of 40K children/youth so far!”

So how can you help? You can grant a wish. You can search wishes by the age of the child and price here.

You can also make a donation by credit card by clicking over to the website.

You can also mail a donation to:

One Simple Wish,

1977 N Olden Ave #292,

Trenton, NJ 08618

For federal income tax purposes, if you plan to claim a deduction for a cash contribution, you’ll want to keep a record of the donation. Ideally, the organization will provide a written record with the name of the charity, date, and amount of the contribution.

And this year, don’t forget that taxpayers who make cash donations of up to $300 before December 31, 2020, are now eligible for a charitable deduction when they file in 2021 – even if they don’t itemize. As part of the CARES Act, the special $300 deduction is available to taxpayers who choose to take the standard deduction rather than itemizing their deductions.

If you are interested in donating stock, airline miles, or credit card points you may also contact One Simple Wish at info@onesimplewish.org.

Do your homework. As always, you want to make sure that your donation is going to a qualified charitable organization. A search using the IRS’ new Tax Exempt Organization Search (formerly Select Check) reveals that One Simple Wish is on the list.

To find out more about the work of the organization, check out their website, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter or Instagram.

Remember: Readers nominate their favorite charities to the 12 Days of Charitable Giving, and in most cases, I can’t personally vouch for the organizations. So be generous but be smart: Do your homework.

