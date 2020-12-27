President Trump Signs Stimulus Package/Spending Bill Into Law

Earlier this week, the President suggested that he might not sign the stimulus package/spending bill (you can read about what happened – and what it meant – here). However, tonight, the President did sign the bill into law.
The bill would do a few things, including:
- Issue stimulus checks of $600 per person;
- Extend unemployment benefits; and
- Expand PPP, offering more loans, and allowing for deductibility.
You can read my summary and related bills here:
- Congress Takes Lead On PPP In New Stimulus Bill, Defying Treasury
- Here’s A Look At What’s In The Massive Covid-Response Stimulus Bill
- All You Need To Know About Round Two Of Covid-Related Stimulus Checks
On Monday, the House still intends to introduce a bill to raise the stimulus checks to $2,000 per adult. The Senate has not indicated that it will take up the bill, though the President says that, “The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud.”
You can read the entire White House statement here.
Stay tuned!