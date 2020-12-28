IRS Online Installment Agreement Service Temporarily Unavailable

If you owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), you may be able to apply for a payment plan online to pay off your balance over time – but not right now. The IRS has scheduled a planned outage for the service.



The website currently says:

This service will be unavailable from approximately 12 a.m. (midnight) Eastern time on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, until approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, due to planned maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Once the service is back up, you can check out the site to see if you qualify to apply online:

You may qualify for a long-term payment plan (installment agreement) if you owe $50,000 or less in combined tax, penalties and interest, and filed all required returns.

You may qualify for a short-term payment plan if you owe less than $100,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest.

The best part? Once you apply, you will find out immediately whether your payment plan has been approved.

You can find out more about installment agreements here.