IRS Employer Identification Number (EIN) Online Service Temporarily Unavailable

Need an EIN? You’ll have to wait a few days to apply for an EIN online. The IRS has announced that the service is temporarily unavailable:

This service will be unavailable from approximately 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020, until approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, January 4, 2021, due to planned maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience.

As with the temporary unavailability of the online installment agreement, this is part of planned maintenance. The service is usually available Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.