Minorities In Business: Overcoming Bias And Finding Success

Inclusivity has always been a hot-button topic but it has been pushed to the forefront recently through social justice concerns. To further the discussion of minorities in business, Kelly invites Wil Reynolds to talk about his own experiences with bias and minority representation in business.
Minorities in business have to overcome biases to find the same level of success and create change
Wil Reynolds is the founder of Seer Interactive. Starting the company after failing to find the type of opportunities he wanted elsewhere, Wil has been a pioneer in search marketing and an inspiration for many. He’s on the show today to talk about his own experiences with bias, minority representation in business, and what he believes is the best path forward.
Listen to Kelly and Wil talk about minorities in business:
- How Wil decided to start his own business
- The transition from going solo to hiring employees and having an office
- The difference between looking for a job and looking for a client
- Did race and age have an impact on finding clients?
- How Wil got his big break in business
- Overcoming someone’s bias as minorities in business
- Does Wil consider himself to be a success story?
- Finding and modeling good work/life balance
- Being a role model to younger generations of minorities in business
- Diversity hiring initiatives
- Creating a professional and familial legacy
