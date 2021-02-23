Minorities In Business: Overcoming Bias And Finding Success

Inclusivity has always been a hot-button topic but it has been pushed to the forefront recently through social justice concerns. To further the discussion of minorities in business, Kelly invites Wil Reynolds to talk about his own experiences with bias and minority representation in business.

Minorities in business have to overcome biases to find the same level of success and create change

Wil Reynolds is the founder of Seer Interactive. Starting the company after failing to find the type of opportunities he wanted elsewhere, Wil has been a pioneer in search marketing and an inspiration for many. He’s on the show today to talk about his own experiences with bias, minority representation in business, and what he believes is the best path forward.

Listen to Kelly and Wil talk about minorities in business:

How Wil decided to start his own business

The transition from going solo to hiring employees and having an office

The difference between looking for a job and looking for a client

Did race and age have an impact on finding clients?

How Wil got his big break in business

Overcoming someone’s bias as minorities in business

Does Wil consider himself to be a success story?

Finding and modeling good work/life balance

Being a role model to younger generations of minorities in business

Diversity hiring initiatives

Creating a professional and familial legacy

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Was I overlooked for jobs because I am black? – Article

Wil Reynolds – Twitter

Seer Interactive – Website