Chances are, you’re about to come into some money soon — whether it’s your tax refund or the 2021 stimulus check. But what do you do with it now that you have it? For many people, getting a lump sum of money is new to them and they don’t want to blow the opportunity. That’s where this sound advice comes in handy.

How to use and save your stimulus check effectively

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Tania Brown, a certified financial planner, author at Saver Life, and the founder of Financially Thriving Mom, to talk about how to save and spend your stimulus check or tax refund. Whether you have outstanding bills that need to be taken care of or you just want to save the money, Tania and Kelly share some important tips to help you be financially sound.

Listen to Kelly and Tania talk about using your 2021 stimulus checks:

How can people prioritize saving their stimulus checks?

How the 2021 stimulus check can help people

Which bills should be prioritized?

Hardship programs

How to start saving

Prioritizing yourself over family and friends that need help

Creating boundaries for friends and family

Where to find good financial guidance locally

Treating yourself as a part of savings

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Tania’s author page – Saver Life

Tania’s website – Financially Thriving Mom