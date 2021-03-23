The Tax Hurdles Of Moving Abroad

More Americans are considering moving abroad; a trend that equated to a record number of Americans giving up their citizenship in the first half of 2020. While movies might paint it as a whimsical trip, there are significant challenges and potential pitfalls involved.

There are serious tax challenges to moving abroad

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Virginia La Torre Jeker. Virginia has over 35 years of US tax and international experience, including spending 15 years in Hong Kong and Dubai. Kelly and Virginia talk about the difficulties, including the tax requirements and cultural hurdles facing expatriates.

The drop in people renouncing their citizenship

Expatriate

FATCA and its impact on moving abroad

The perception of expatriation for tax benefits

The impact of COVID-19 on expatriates

Why people want to move abroad

How the U.S. tax system makes things harder for green-card holders

The perception of expatriates being rich

Form 8938 and foreign investments

The potential difficulties people studying abroad have

What things people moving abroad should keep in mind

How to find a tax preparer when abroad

The cultural hurdles

The benefits of traveling and moving abroad

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Virginia La Torre Jeker – Website

Virginia La Torre Jeker – Twitter