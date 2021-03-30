Nanny Taxes: What To Know About Being A Household Employer

While the coronavirus pandemic only further grew the industry, many families already used nannies to help take care of their children and elderly relatives. Whether it’s the potential savings, uncertainty about returning to a shared environment, or a multitude of other reasons, in-home care provides parents and caretakers a ton of benefits. However, it also comes with hurdles as well, with how to figure and pay the so-called nanny taxes being a chief concern.

Nanny taxes don’t have to be complicated

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Jay Schulze, the president of HomeWork Solutions, a company that provides household employers an easy way of handling the nanny tax burdens that arise. Kelly and Jay talk about the risks and rewards of becoming a household employer as well as reasons why not having your nanny on the books could come back to haunt you.

Listen to Kelly and Jay talk about nanny taxes:

How COVID-19 impacted childcare

Nanny shares

The distinction between employee and independent contractor

Having multiple nannies over a year

Do you need worker’s compensation insurance

Price of nanny tax services

The risks when becoming a household employer

The amount of unpaid taxes among household employers

Nanny tax breaks

Household employer tax breaks

FICA taxes

What you should look for from a nanny tax service

How to handle household employees that don’t want to pay taxes

Nannygate

Senior care

How to handle bonuses to household employees

Finding a payroll service for nanny taxes

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keeps others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Homework Solutions – Website