IRS Jobs: Why You Should Work For The IRS

Everyone understands the IRS is responsible for collecting taxes but those aren’t the only IRS jobs that exist. The IRS generates approximately 96% of the funding that supports the federal government’s operations, playing a massive part in everything from Homeland Security to helping disadvantaged citizens. But what is it like to work for the IRS?
IRS jobs can be varied and rewarding
On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Robin Bailey Jr., the Human Capital Officer at the IRS to discuss what it’s like working for the IRS. Kelly and Robin discuss his experience working for the IRS, where you can find a wide variety of IRS jobs, and how the IRS can be a great place to work.
Listen to Kelly and Robin talk about IRS jobs:
- Robin’s background and joining the IRS
- Why you should work for the IRS
- How the IRS helps disadvantaged youth
- How to find IRS jobs
- IRS Forward program — What it is and the requirements
- How many people the IRS is looking to hire
- IRS jobs training
- Diversity and inclusion hiring practices
- International hiring
- Remote working for the IRS
- How the IRS is trying to be better connected to applicants throughout the hiring process
- IRS ambassador program
- Lateral moves within the IRS
- IRS orientation process
- What working for the IRS means
More about Kelly Phillips Erb:
Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.
Links mentioned:
Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl
IRS jobs website