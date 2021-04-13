IRS Jobs: Why You Should Work For The IRS

Everyone understands the IRS is responsible for collecting taxes but those aren’t the only IRS jobs that exist. The IRS generates approximately 96% of the funding that supports the federal government’s operations, playing a massive part in everything from Homeland Security to helping disadvantaged citizens. But what is it like to work for the IRS?

IRS jobs can be varied and rewarding

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Robin Bailey Jr., the Human Capital Officer at the IRS to discuss what it’s like working for the IRS. Kelly and Robin discuss his experience working for the IRS, where you can find a wide variety of IRS jobs, and how the IRS can be a great place to work.

Listen to Kelly and Robin talk about IRS jobs:

Robin’s background and joining the IRS

Why you should work for the IRS

How the IRS helps disadvantaged youth

How to find IRS jobs

IRS Forward program — What it is and the requirements

How many people the IRS is looking to hire

IRS jobs training

Diversity and inclusion hiring practices

International hiring

Remote working for the IRS

How the IRS is trying to be better connected to applicants throughout the hiring process

IRS ambassador program

Lateral moves within the IRS

IRS orientation process

What working for the IRS means

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

IRS jobs website