Crypto Taxes: Cryptocurrency Compliance In 2021

Crypto taxes are once again a hot-button topic this tax season

Cryptocurrency is once again making big waves in the news thanks to Bitcoin and Dogecoin riding high, Tesla accepting payment in the form of Bitcoin, and the IRS asking about it on your tax forms. But without proper guidance from the IRS, there are still plenty of questions surrounding crypto taxes and the specifics of cryptocurrency compliance.

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Wendy Walker. As the solution principal at Sovos Compliance, Wendy has helped lead the go-to-market strategy focused on growing the tax and regulatory line of business. Kelly and Wendy discuss the latest information on crypto taxes, including the IRS’ recent cryptocurrency FAQ, the Common Reporting Standard, and cryptocurrency compliance.

Listen to Kelly and Wendy talk about crypto taxes:

Where to find the cryptocurrency taxes question on your tax form

Cryptocurrency FAQ

How many users does a cryptocurrency market like Coinbase have?

Coinbase John Doe summons

Concerns over what gets reported to the IRS

1099-K and 1099-B

The lack of guidance on crypto taxes by the IRS

What should taxpayers think about if they have cryptocurrency

What records do you need to keep for your cryptocurrency taxes

What is the Common Reporting Standard

Expanding the Common Reporting Standard for crypto taxes

What taxpayers should do about past reporting discrepancies

Where to find up-to-date advice on crypto taxes and cryptocurrency compliance

