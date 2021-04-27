Everything You Need To Know About R&D Tax Credits

</iframe

If innovation is instrumental in moving the country forward, then the R&D tax credit is helping to pave the way. While you might think you’ll need lab coats and microscopes to qualify, the research and development tax credit is broad enough to fit a variety of industries. And with more than $18 billion in research and tax credits reported in 2019, it’s clear there are potentially huge savings to be had.

Don’t miss out on the massive R&D tax credit

To talk more about the specifics of the R&D tax credit and how it works, Kelly is joined by Ari Palmer-Salafia, the CEO and founder of TaxTaker. Ari and her company have helped guide innovative businesses to these massive tax credits, giving her the insight on who qualifies, how the IRS embraces it, and what can be deducted.

Listen to Kelly and Ari talk about the R&D tax credit:

What is the research and development tax credit?

How broad the tax credit actually is

The various industries that are claiming the research and development tax credit

What expenses are included in the R&D tax credit

Why are more companies not taking advantage of the tax credit?

How to know if you qualify for the R&D tax credit?

How to file for the research and development tax credit

What TaxTaker offers businesses

Is the IRS embracing the tax credit?

How the research and development tax credit works on your taxes

