As society continues to do more online, data security is more important than ever before. That goes for your taxes and the IRS as well. In their annual report, the IRS identified $2.3 billion in tax fraud schemes in 2020. With the 2021 tax season continuing, it’s something businesses and individuals need to pay attention to.

Are you protected from data security issues?

On this episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Robert Capps, the vice president of emerging technologies for NuData — a Mastercard company. Kelly and Robert discuss the increasing importance of data security, as well as what both businesses and consumers need to know to protect themselves and others. From data breaches and the Dark Web to how people can best monitor the internet for their stolen data, this is a must-listen episode.

Listen to Kelly and Robert talk about data security:

How legitimate businesses can add to fraud

Data breaches

How businesses can find out their state’s rules on data privacy and security

How consumers can find out when their data is online

The dark web

Data disclosure notifications

How people can protect their data

Two-Factor Authentication

IRS scam calls

More about Kelly Phillips Erb:

Kelly is the creator and host of the new Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

Kelly’s Website – Taxgirl

Robert Capps – Twitter

New Data Security – Website