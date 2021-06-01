Many tax accounting firms were busy in 2020 despite the challenges of the pandemic, but not all of them experienced record-breaking positive growth. By staying on top of new technology and offering online tax services with the best tax software, preparers spend more time with clients, and taxpayers have a more streamlined, stress-free filing season.

A virtual tax preparation service can be a better experience for both clients and tax professionals

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Donald Nelson, EA, Senior Partner and Tax Advisor at DBN Tax. After getting his accounting degree, Donald cut his teeth in the private sector by facilitating busy filing seasons at the family practice his parents started together. After a few years as an auditor for the IRS, he took over his parents’ family practice firm, and has grown it into DBN Tax: a thriving tax accounting firm with three partners, three locations, and clients all over the country. The firm grew by 35% in 2020 during the pandemic by taking advantage of what he terms “a digital revolution,” He now strongly believes every tax professional should be running online tax services and utilizing the best tax software.

Listen to Kelly and Donald talk about facilitating online tax services:

How to generate growth for the firm when business is hectic

Adapting to changing technology with enthusiasm and grace

Does spending more to make more apply to tax accountants?

How to decide whether to invest in tax projection software

Choosing the best tax software for your firm’s process

Are clients bothered by increasingly automated business processes?

Why embracing technology during the pandemic helped grow a virtual tax practice

How increased filing automation gives you more personal time with clients

Is having a brick-and-mortar office still necessary while running online tax services?

How to account for situations that won’t accept an e-file

What if technology changes and documents in the cloud can’t be read?

The first steps to start a more virtual tax practice

