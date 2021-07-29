What You Need To Know About Taxes When Kids Play The Market

My kids play the market. Well, sort of.

I wanted them to start learning about money—and yes, taxes—while they were young enough to make mistakes and ask questions. So I gave each of them some money and told them they could invest.

My youngest has enjoyed a terrific return, prompting him to lament, “I wish my eight-year-old self knew to buy more Sony.” My oldest—despite her best efforts—lost money when one of her investments went south. And my middle didn’t see any increase, since she opted to keep it all as cash but, she boasts, “I haven’t lost anything.”

Such is the nature of investing, right? You tend to expect your portfolio to increase in value, but it’s bound to hit some bumps. Fortunately, when the markets go down, most investors don’t actually lose real money. What they have is an unrealized loss or a loss on paper.

But what happens when kids are buying and selling?

