A Quick Note About My Weekly Column

I’ve received a lot of feedback about notifications for my weekly column on Bloomberg Tax. I agree that it would be much more useful if you could get a ping every time it goes live. Unfortunately, that functionality is not yet available (though, sit tight, because some things are in the works).



I have been posting the links on Twitter (@taxgirl), Facebook (@taxgirl), and LinkedIn (@taxgirl). I would encourage you to consider a follow on one of the social media platforms – the tax communities on social are so fantastic – but I appreciate that not everyone has the bandwidth, mentally or otherwise, to participate.

As a workaround, I’ll be posting the link to my column each week here – on Taxgirl – so that my readers can easily find my column. The column does live on Bloomberg Tax, but it is outside of the paywall. You don’t have to be a subscriber to read it – though we’re definitely happy to have you!

There’s some other great stuff coming up, so watch this space – and social – for more details.



Thanks, as always, for your feedback! I am listening. 😉