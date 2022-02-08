Tax Preparation – What Taxpayers Need to Know

With tax season starting, many taxpayers are considering the best ways to file their returns and prepare their tax documents. But, with so many methods and room for confusion, what knowledge should taxpayers have to make the process go smoothly?

What information should taxpayers know to prepare themselves for this tax season?

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Mark Steber to talk about everything that taxpayers should know and expect this tax season. Mark is a Senior Vice President and Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

Listen to Kelly and Mark discuss the upcoming tax season:

Which tax payment processes are confusing and intimidating to DIY taxpayers this year?

The IRS is not set up to help Americans get the most out of their tax experience regarding things like tax preparation and refunds. Mark shares his opinion on why this is the case.

Kelly and Mark discuss the challenges facing nonfilers.

Mark talks about why he encourages all taxpayers to ask their professionals upfront about the cost of their tax preparation services.

How should tax practitioners promote their services and what they’re offering?

Big branded tax professional services are not always the best options for taxpayers to form long-lasting relationships with their tax professionals. Kelly and Mark address this concern that people have about these companies and their tax professionals.

What should taxpayers be prepared for when working with a tax professional? What questions should they be asking to get the most out of their experience?

Mark and Kelly discuss guarantees in the tax business, audit relief for audit protection, and what they think should be the role of a tax professional in those situations where taxpayers are looking for these guarantees.

Last year stimulus checks presented a significant issue for taxpayers trying to file their returns. Kelly asks Mark what he thinks will be problematic for taxpayers this year.

Should the tax filing season deadline be changed? Mark explains why he doesn’t believe the deadline should be adjusted.

