Next week, hopeful taxpayers will begin checking bank accounts for tax refunds. Tax season opened Jan. 24, 2022, and the IRS says most taxpayers who file a tax return with no issues should expect a refund within 21 days if they file electronically and choose direct deposit.

But with backlogs and bad information, some taxpayers are confused. Others are angry. For more on returns and refunds, check out A Quick Update on Returns and Refunds During Tax Season.