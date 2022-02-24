IRS Puts Hold on Some Automated Return and Collection Notices

Earlier this month, the IRS announced that it would put a temporary hold on automated collection notices, unfiled tax return notices, and balance due notices that it sends to taxpayers.

The IRS said the stop would last until the existing backlog is “worked through.” However, the timing of that happening is anyone’s guess since, as of early this month, the IRS still had in its inventory about 17.6 million tax returns—not including amended returns—that require manual processing.

To find out more, including which notices are impacted, check out IRS Announces Suspension of Automated Notices, But Is It Enough?