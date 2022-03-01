Making Sense of the Child Tax Credit in 2022

Over the past year, there have been significant changes to the child tax credit. So what exactly do taxpayers need to know about the differences from last year to this year, and how will those changes affect them?

What do people need to know about changes to the Child Tax Credit?

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by David Newville and Gabriel Zucker to talk about the mechanics of these tax changes.

David Newville is Senior Program Director for Tax Benefits at Code for America. David has spent the last decade in Washington building financial security for low- and moderate-income people, including during a stint as a Senior Policy Advisor at the Treasury Department during the Obama administration.



Gabriel Zucker is the Associate Policy Director for Tax Benefits at Code for America. Zucker has nearly a decade of experience in the evaluation, design, and implementation of progressive policy and has previously conducted research and advocacy on veteran homelessness programs and paid family leave.

Listen to Kelly, David, and Gabriel discuss the Child Tax Credit:

What is the newest expansion to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and what do taxpayers need to know?

Kelly, David, and Gabriel discuss the role of advance payments in relation to the CTC expansion.

The CTC is similar to and different from the pandemic stimulus payments, causing confusion for taxpayers. How do they differ?

What kinds of tools are available to families to ensure that they receive the credit they need? David and Gabriel talk about this and how they have been involved in the process.

Many American taxpayers are reluctant to become involved with the IRS. How are IRS officials working to overcome the challenge of people’s fear about turning over personal information?

Kelly and her guests discuss possible future steps to provide economic support for taxpayers.

What tools and options are in development for simplifying the tax filing process?

Is there any other important information that taxpayers should know about the CTC’s changes or tax filing trends?

