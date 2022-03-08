What CEOs Think About The Economy and New Challenges Ahead

The world seems to be finally recovering as we come out of the pandemic. The global economy has rebounded and the global GDP is projected to increase. But will this trend continue?

What do CEOs think about the economy and next steps?

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Kathryn Kaminsky to talk about global economic trends and their effects on tax professionals. Kathryn is Vice Chair – Trust Solutions Co-Leader of PwC. In this role, she oversees the largest Trust platform in the world, bringing together the firm’s combined Audit, ESG, Digital Assurance and Tax Reporting capabilities to best help clients as they seek to build trust with their stakeholders. As co-leader, Kathryn is responsible for the quality of service, excellence in the work performed by over 21,000 partners and staff, developing diverse teams and driving innovation.

Listen to Kelly and Kathryn discuss the state of the economy and the challenges ahead:

PwC recently asked 4,446 CEOs from 89 countries and territories about continued economic resilience. Kelly and Kathryn speak about the survey results and how they could affect the tax profession.

Kelly and Kathryn discuss the optimism displayed in the survey and the reasons many respondents may have for maintaining optimism regarding this topic.

What challenges may leaders and CEOs of larger companies face in the current economic state, and how are they making adjustments to combat them?

Kathryn shares her insight about the labor shortage, the Great Resignation, and how companies have been navigating these workforce management trends.

What are the common concerns of CFOs or CEOs when it comes to US tax policy and the implications of the OECD?

Since the pandemic began, many technological innovations have changed how we do business and characterize industries. What future effects can we expect from these changes on business categorization and economic growth?

How invested are CEOs and leaders of bigger corporations with the tax planning process?

The PwC survey featured the topic of succession. How important is succession planning for companies, particularly larger ones, and multinationals?

Kathryn provides her most important advice for tax and accounting and legal professionals related to the survey and our current economic trajectory.

