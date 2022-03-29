Gender and Equality in the Tax Profession

Supporting gender equality within the global tax accounting and legal industries is essential. This month, female representation takes on even more meaning, as it is Women’s History Month.

What is the importance of gender equality within the tax profession?

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Kate Barton to talk about gender equality in the tax profession. Kate is EY Global Vice Chair – Tax, where she oversees all aspects of EY’s tax strategy and operations, people development, client relations, quality control, risk management, thought leadership, knowledge, and learning. She also leads the EY tax executive committee.

Listen to Kelly and Kate discuss gender equality:

What has changed in terms of gender equality, and how should women continue to move forward in the tax profession?

What can women in leadership positions do to encourage and support women who are on their way up?

Kelly and Kate share their thoughts on mentorship between women in the tax profession.

What are some obstacles that Kate sees most for women in the tax profession on the way to achievement?

Has the change in the workplace to remote and hybrid structures generally been positive or negative for women?

Kate shares her thoughts on upskilling and education for women in the tax profession.

Kelly and Kate speak on increasing diversity and gender equality in the tax profession.

