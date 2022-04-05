US Expat Taxes for Americans Living Abroad

Filing taxes can be a complex process involving different rules and stipulations for American citizens living outside of the United States.

What do Americans citizens living abroad need to know about US taxes?

On today’s episode of the Taxgirl podcast, Kelly is joined by Nathalie Goldstein to talk about taxes for Americans living outside the United States. Nathalie is the founder and CEO of MyExpatTaxes. As an IRS Enrolled Agent, she specializes in US expat taxes, helping the 9 million Americans like herself living abroad required to file US taxes based on citizenship-based taxation.

Listen to Kelly and Nathalie discuss the expat tax journey:

Nathalie speaks about her own experience becoming an expat and learning how to process expat taxes.

What exactly do Americans living abroad need to know? How are taxes different for expats?

Kelly and Nathalie talk about foreign accounts, claiming Expat Tax benefits, and avoiding becoming double-taxed on foreign income.

What do expats need to know about other tax returns, F bar requirements, and other disclosures?

What tax complexities are involved with forming a business abroad and incorporating it?

What penalties can be associated with these complex tax filings?

Kelly and Nathalie share their thoughts on controversy and compliance issues for expats and international clients. Additionally, they provide insights and advice to those influenced by fear-mongering regarding tax compliance.

Nathalie discusses the IRS services for international taxpayers, including complications with processing mailed tax returns and accessing their online accounts.

More about Kelly:

Kelly is the creator and host of the Taxgirl podcast series. Kelly is a practicing tax attorney with considerable experience and knowledge. She works with taxpayers like you every day. One of the things that she does is help folks out of tax jams, and hopefully, keep others from getting into them.

You can find out more about Kelly here and you can follow her on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.

To subscribe to the podcast (it’s free!) using Apple, Spotify, or your favorite listening app, click here.

Links mentioned:

Kelly’s Website: Taxgirl

MyExpatTaxes Website: MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes Instagram: @MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes TikTok: MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes Youtube: MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes Twitter: @MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes Linkedin: MyExpatTaxes