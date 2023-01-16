In January, many taxpayers will swarm their tax preparers, organized files in hand. You know, those folks with insanely detailed Excel spreadsheets and neatly annotated records (likely color-coded) bundled and ready to be uploaded.

I am not one of those taxpayers. If you’re reading this, it’s likely the case that you’re not either. And that’s okay.

There’s no shame in not being organized in January. I get it. I work. I own a business. I have a family. And, gardening season is around the corner, so there are catalogs ready for perusal—a (tax)girl has to have priorities.

But there are steps that you can take to ready yourself for tax season that don’t require a personality overhaul. Here are ten easy things you can do to get ready for tax season now: