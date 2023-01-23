The IRS officially opened tax season today, January 23, 2023. Not all taxpayers are ready to file—some, like me, are still waiting for tax forms. If you’re staring at your pile of papers (hopefully, you’ve been keeping them in one place), and are worried that you’re still missing a record or two, here are some steps you can take:

Give it a little time.

While most forms for the 2022 tax year are due to taxpayers by January 31, 2023—still a few days away—some forms may be expected later. You can check the due dates for popular forms here.

Check your email.

Some forms may have been issued online or via email. While it’s the case that tax forms cannot be generated electronically without your consent unless a paper copy is also issued, it’s not out of the question that you might have checked a box to receive your information electronically. Check your inbox and your spam filter if you’re missing forms.

Go back through your earlier records.

Some tax forms might have been issued weeks or months earlier. If you redeemed savings bonds, for example, Form 1099-INT might have been issued at the time of redemption. Similarly, if you donated a car to charity, Form 1098-C would have been issued within 30 days of the sale or 30 days of the contribution.

Be patient.

If you’re a trust or estate beneficiary, a shareholder, partner, or member of a pass-through company, you may need to be prepared to play a waiting game. Even though those entities now file a little earlier with the IRS than they used to, they don’t typically report early. Pass-through entities must prepare their tax returns—most commonly due March 15—before they can furnish Schedules K-1. Those Schedules K-1 might take until late March or April to show up on your doorstep, and in some cases, it could take longer.

Take Action.

If the due date for your tax form has come and gone, and you still haven’t seen your information, here’s what to do:

Look around. Your form could be stuck in a magazine or lost in the mail on the counter that you’ve been swearing to sort through for weeks. Your form could be at work. Before you assume that it wasn’t delivered, double-check.

Use Good Judgment.

It may be tempting to file early, but don’t pull the trigger until you have all of your tax information. Filing before you have your forms could set you up for a potential audit since the IRS compares that info to the what you report on your tax return—your return may be flagged if the data doesn’t match. Don’t give the IRS a reason to give your tax return a second look.