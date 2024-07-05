The IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) has released its 2024 annual report with a total of 12 recommendations – three to Congress and nine to the IRS.

The recommendations to Congress included a request for authority for IRS to regulate non-credentialed tax return preparers, support for effective tax administration through consistent, reliable funding of the IRS and greater funding for the National Taxpayer Advocate.

The recommendations to the IRS included recommended enabling application programming interface access to taxpayer information, removing barriers to electronic filing by developing an alternative to the current self-select PIN as well as promoting greater information sharing between the IRS, states and industry partners.

About ETAAC

ETAAC members represent various segments of the tax community, including individual and business taxpayers, tax professionals and preparers, tax software developers, payroll service providers, the financial industry and state and local governments.

The ETAAC operates under the rules of the Federal Advisory Committee Act. It works closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and the nation’s tax industry, established in 2015 to fight tax-related identity theft and cybercrime.