I’ve been fielding a lot of Ask The Taxgirl questions lately, so it seems like a good time to explain how this works.

Yes, I’m still answering questions.

Yes, it’s free to submit a question.

And yes, it’s free to read the answer (each week, questions and answers appear in our free tax newsletter—here’s an example).

But I prefer not to receive questions over social media. And no, I don’t typically answer in the comments (especially if you attach a comment to a random post—please see below regarding privacy issues).

I do accept questions via email.

Or you can check out the submissions page here: https://forms.gle/935CutnQGt121x718

Here are a few additional things to keep in mind:

I might have already answered your question or something like it. It’s a good idea to check the archives. I get a lot of emails. I’m not ignoring you, but yours is also not the only email I’ll get today. Or tomorrow. Or next week. So please be patient. Sending a follow-up email suggesting that I’m a terrible person for not answering your question immediately does not get you moved to the front of the line: I would think that would be obvious, but clearly, it’s not. I consider many factors when I choose a question to post. If I notice a similar group of questions, I’ll try to answer those first. I also consider timeliness: if something is making headlines, I’m likely to post that before a more general question. Consider how much information is necessary. I do get questions like “Should I file Married Filing Jointly or Married Filing Separately?” without another word. I’ve also gotten questions that include absolutely every detail, down to a list of dependents. I don’t need your shoe size or your mother’s maiden name. Be thoughtful about how much information you think I’ll need to answer your question. I won’t call the IRS and find out why your refund isn’t what you expected or why your return wasn’t accepted as filed. I’m not your tax attorney unless you have a representation letter from me. I will not redact your question. Be careful with details since your question may be posted on the site. Don’t post anything you wouldn’t want your mother—or mine—to see, and do not include personally identifiable information like your phone number or Social Security number (see again #4). I have received—this month alone—several questions with personal information, including phone numbers. I typically delete those for privacy reasons. Please don’t call and leave your question in my voicemail. I will not call you back. Please put the subject of your question in the subject line of your email. My spam filter will almost always dump your email into spam if your email doesn’t have a subject. If you’re actually sitting in an audit, or you’re in a closet while the feds bang on your door, I can’t stress enough how much you need to put down the computer and find yourself a good tax professional right now. Run, do not walk, to the phones and call someone to help you. If you think you’re being clever by sending your advertisement/promotion/crypto/tax treatise/election propaganda wrapped up in the guise of a question, you’re not. You’re just annoying. And rude.

With all of that in mind, ask away!