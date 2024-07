The latest edition of our free Forbes newsletter, Tax Breaks, is out!



This week, scams and gas prices take a front seat.



Plus: SCOTUS agrees to hear another tax case, arrest in $350 million tax evasion case, judge lifts non-compete ban (sort of), IRS issues proposed and final regulations, Panama Papers verdict, industry updates, and more.

While I can’t post the entire article newsletter (sorry), you can easily click over and read it for free—there’s no paywall.