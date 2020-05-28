12th Annual NYU Tax Controversy Forum To Be Held Online June 18 and 19

The law firm of Kostelanetz & Fink has announced that registration is now open for this year’s NYU Tax Controversy Forum, which will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 18 and 19, 2020 as an online webinar featuring senior IRS personnel. The entire program will be provided free of charge.

The program will consist of 2-3 hours of panels each on Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19 via Zoom webinar. REGISTER NOW at http://www.cvent.com/events/12th-annual-tax-controversy-forum-webinar-sessions/event-summary-1ccc89ce43ca4d66b131cb08c90eec37.aspx. And then stay tuned for more details on topics, times and log-in information.

This year’s Forum will feature updates on what the IRS is doing to enhance compliance through communication and enforcement. Panels will highlight the new IRS focus on intra-agency collaboration, new initiatives with respect to penalties and fraud referrals, and IRS’ handling of tax collection. Speakers will include an array of distinguished senior IRS personnel, including:

Erin Collins, Esq., National Taxpayer Advocate, Internal Revenue Service

Michael J. Desmond, Esq., Chief Counsel, Internal Revenue Service

Don Fort, Chief, Criminal Investigation Division, Internal Revenue Service

Darren Guillot, Deputy Commissioner, Small Business/Self Employed Division, Internal Revenue Service

Eric Hylton, Commissioner, Small Business/Self-Employed Division, Internal Revenue Service

Andrew Keyso, Chief, Independent Office of Appeals, Internal Revenue Service

Sunita Lough, Esq., Deputy Commissioner for Services and Enforcement, Internal Revenue Service

Paul Mamo, Director of Collection, Small Business/Self-Employed Division, Internal Revenue Service

Brendan O’Dell, Coordinator, Promoter Investigations Coordinator, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Services and Enforcement, Internal Revenue Service, Washington, D.C.

Douglas O’Donnell, Commissioner, Large Business and International Division, Internal Revenue Service.

Tamera Ripperda, Commissioner, Tax Exempt and Government Entities Division, Internal Revenue Service

Damon Rowe, Executive Director, Fraud Enforcement Office, Small Business and Self-Employed Division, Internal Revenue Service

TAX CONTROVERSY FORUM CO-CHAIRS

Bryan C. Skarlatos, Esq., Partner, Kostelanetz & Fink, New York, NY

Armando Gomez, Esq., Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Washington, DC

The Forum’s Planning Committee, which includes Forum founder and Kostelanetz & Fink partner Bryan Skarlatos, and the New York University’s School of Professional Services, has decided to offer this program remotely via Zoom webinar in order to ensure the health and safety of conference attendees and panelists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the circumstances, NYU SPS is waiving all registration fees and bringing this year’s Forum to you for free!

Register now at http://www.cvent.com/events/12th-annual-tax-controversy-forum-webinar-sessions/event-summary-1ccc89ce43ca4d66b131cb08c90eec37.aspx.

Each year, the NYU School of Professional Studies Tax Controversy Forum brings together representatives from the government and expert private practitioners to compare perspectives on a variety of topics involving federal tax audits, appeals, and litigation. The forum covers a wide range of controversy work, from procedural seminars to substantive programs, international issues, ethical problems, current enforcement initiatives, sensitive audits, and civil and criminal tax penalties.